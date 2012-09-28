These Were The Last Words Clarence Thomas Spoke At Oral Arguments

Photo: Getty Images/Alex Wong

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has become notorious for his silence during the high court’s oral arguments.Thomas has hinted he hasn’t asked a question in six years because he just doesn’t like oral arguments.



So, what was the last argument that inspired the silent justice to talk?

In Holmes v. South Carolina, Bobby Lee Holmes was sentenced to death for the rape and murder of an 86-year-old woman after a court refused to let him introduce evidence that another person was guilty.

The South Carolina Supreme Court affirmed his conviction.

In 2006 a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court overturned the South Carolina high court.

The nation’s top justices ruled in favour of the convicted man, finding he should have been able to present the evidence so he could get a fair shake.



Thomas spoke his last words in this case while grilling an attorney for the state of South Carolina.

The now-silent justice seemed to be arguing the confession of a man named Jimmy White should have been allowed in Bobby Lee Holmes’ trial.

