This Is What A Young Clarence Thomas Wanted To Be When He Grew Up

As a black Catholic growing up in Savannah, Ga., Justice Clarence Thomas says he was a “minority within a minority,” The New York Times’ Adam Liptak reports.The most silent justice revealed details of his upbringing during an hourlong interview with Yale law professor Akhil Reed Amar, for his new book “America’s Unwritten Constitution,” Liptak reported.



While Thomas spoke about the burdens of his current job, he also spoke about the influence of religion on the nation and himself.

“I grew up in a religous environment, and I’m proud of it,” Thomas said. “I was going to be a priest; I’m proud of it. And I thank God I believe in God or I would probably be enormously angry right now.”

Thomas didn’t elaborate on the source of that anger, Liptak reported.

