Clarence Thomas FINALLY Speaks

It’s been more than six years since one of the high court’s most conservative justices uttered a word during oral arguments.But Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reportedly ended his silent streak today when he offered up an opinion about the value of a law degree from Yale.



A Yale degree could mean a lawyer is incompetent, not competent as a capital trial counsel, Thomas argued, according to a paraphrased tweet from SCOTUSblog.

Here’s the full exchange courtesy of oral argument transcripts. From the transcript, it appears that Thomas just uttered a partial sentence in response to Justice Antonin Scalia. However, it’s possible the transcriber didn’t capture the entire exchange:

Thomas spoke during arguments in Boyer v. Louisiana, which is a death penalty case, according to SCOTUSblog.

Twitter users were shocked that the mute justice finally spoke.

“@SCOTUSblog Wait, he said something? # endofdays,” @NOWChicago tweeted.

The last words Thomas spoke during oral arguments came in 2006 during Holmes v. South Carolina, when he grilled an attorney about the state’s refusal to allow a convicted man to enter evidence at his trial that another person was guilty.

