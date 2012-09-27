Clarence Thomas Hires Plenty Of Clerks From Fancy Schools While He Trashes Rankings

Clarence Thomas

Photo: Associated Press

Clarence Thomas made headlines this week when he trashed law school rankings and blogs that called his clerks “third-tier trash.“But plenty of his clerks went to fancy schools.



A Google search, which is by no means exhaustive, brings up the following former clerks:

Kirkland & Ellis lawyer Jennifer Hardy attended U.S. News & World Report’s number-one law school, Yale. She clerked for Thomas in 2004-2005.

University of California law professor John Yoo attended Yale law. The infamous author of the “torture memos” went on to clerk for Thomas.

McGuire Woods partner John Adams attended U.S. News’ number-seven law school, University of Virginia. He clerked for Thomas in 2006-2007.

Quinn Emanuel partner Sanford Weisburst attended University of Chicago’s law school, which is ranked number four in the nation. He clerked for Thomas in 1999-2000.

Hughes Hubbard’s John Wood attended the nation’s number-three law school, Harvard. He also went on to clerk for one of the nation’s most entertaining justices.

There are probably more top-tier law school graduates who clerked for Thomas. The point is, even man-of-the-people Thomas might be impressed by an Ivy League degree.

