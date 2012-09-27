Clarence Thomas Hires Plenty Of Clerks From Fancy Schools While He Trashes Rankings

Photo: Associated Press
Clarence Thomas made headlines this week when he trashed law school rankings and blogs that called his clerks “third-tier trash.“But plenty of his clerks went to fancy schools.
A Google search, which is by no means exhaustive, brings up the following former clerks:
- Kirkland & Ellis lawyer Jennifer Hardy attended U.S. News & World Report’s number-one law school, Yale. She clerked for Thomas in 2004-2005.
- University of California law professor John Yoo attended Yale law. The infamous author of the “torture memos” went on to clerk for Thomas.
- McGuire Woods partner John Adams attended U.S. News’ number-seven law school, University of Virginia. He clerked for Thomas in 2006-2007.
- Quinn Emanuel partner Sanford Weisburst attended University of Chicago’s law school, which is ranked number four in the nation. He clerked for Thomas in 1999-2000.
- Hughes Hubbard’s John Wood attended the nation’s number-three law school, Harvard. He also went on to clerk for one of the nation’s most entertaining justices.
There are probably more top-tier law school graduates who clerked for Thomas. The point is, even man-of-the-people Thomas might be impressed by an Ivy League degree.
DON’T MISS: Professor Says Veterinary School Is A Bigger Scam Than Law School >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.