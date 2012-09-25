CLARENCE THOMAS: Don't Call My Clerks 'Third Tier Trash'

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

You don’t have to be a Yale grad to be successful.Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he became sure of that when four of his clerks—from Rutgers, George Mason, George Washington, and Creighton—told him that, on blogs, they were being called “TTT,” or “third-tier trash,” according to the Associated Press.



Thomas, a Yale Law School graduate himself, criticised the U.S. News and World Report law school rankings at the University of Florida on Friday, arguing that the individual, not the institution, determines how successful a lawyer will be, according to AP.

“My new bias, which I now embrace, is that I don’t eliminate the Ivies in hiring, but I intentionally prefer kids from regular backgrounds and regular students,” said Thomas, according to AP.

He defended the notion that smart students could be everywhere and may be anyone—male or female, black or white, or from public schools.

“They’re from all over,” he said, according to AP. “I look at the kid who shows up. Is this a kid that could work for me?”

