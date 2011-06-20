Bruce Springsteen's 'Big Man' Clarence Clemons Has Died

Clarence Clemons, longtime saxophone player for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, died yesterday. He was 69.



The NYT reports the cause was complications of a stroke he suffered last Sunday at his home in Singer Island, Fla.

Bruce Springsteen issued a statement last night.

“Clarence lived a wonderful life. He carried within him a love of people that made them love him. He created a wondrous and extended family. He loved the saxophone, loved our fans and gave everything he had every night he stepped on stage. His loss is immeasurable and we are honored and thankful to have known him and had the opportunity to stand beside him for nearly 40 years. He was my great friend, my partner and with Clarence at my side, my band and I were able to tell a story far deeper than those simply contained in our music. His life, his memory, and his love will live on in that story and in our band.”

Below Springsteen introduces Clemons at a concert. And below that Jungleland.

