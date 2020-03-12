Meet the 32 men competing for Bachelorette Clare Crawley's heart

John Fleenor/ABC Clare Crawley at ‘After the Final Rose.’

Clare Crawley’s journey to find love officially began last night, when she walked the stage at “After the Final Rose.”

And now, her suitors are out, from a personal friend of Tyler Cameron’s, to one of the only people on the show to ever be above 40.

The season will premiere on May 18.

Just as quickly as Peter Weber’s season started, it’s over. Good luck Peter and Madison (and Barb)! It’s time for a new Bachelorette and a new crop of men for “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Clare Crawley is the 16th star of “The Bachelorette,” returning for her fifth go at finding true love on TV. The 38-year-old is the oldest lead in “Bachelorette” history, so some people assumed that the season would skew older – but don’t worry, there’s still a 23-year-old in the mix.

Keep scrolling to see all 32 men competing for Clare’s heart this May.

Aaron G., 33

ABC Aaron G.

Aaron is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Alex B., 28

ABC Alex B.

Alex is from Dallas, Texas.

Anthony W., 27

ABC Anthony W.

Anthony is from Huntington Beach, California.

Austin B., 28

ABC Austin B.

Austin is from Cut Off, Louisiana.

Bennett M., 27

ABC Bennett M.

Bennett is from Orlando, Florida.

Blake Monar, 30

ABC Blake Monar.

Blake is from Phoenix, Arizona.

Blake Moynes, 29

ABC Blake Moynes.

Blake is from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

Bret E., 42

ABC Bret E.

Bret is from Provo, Utah.

Cameron D., 28

ABC Cameron D.

Cameron is from Newport Beach, California.

Chris C., 27

ABC Chris C.

Chris is from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Dale M., 31

ABC Dale M.

Dale is from New York, New York.

Demar J., 26

ABC Demar J.

Demar is from Scottsdale, Arizona.

Ed W., 36

ABC Ed W.

Ed is from Miami, Florida.

Ellis M., 26

ABC Ellis M.

Ellis is from Dallas, Texas.

Grant L., 25

ABC Grant L.

Grant is from Boston, Massachusetts.

Greg G., 26

ABC Greg G.

Greg is from Edison, New Jersey.

Ivan H., 28

ABC Ivan H.

Ivan is from Dallas, Texas.

Jake M., 25

ABC Jake M.

Jake is from Lafayette, Colorado.

James C., 23

ABC James C.

James is from Chicago, Illinois.

Jay S., 29

ABC Jay S.

Jay is from Oakland Park, Florida.

Jordan C., 26

ABC Jordan C.

Jordan is from New York, New York.

Josh E., 31

ABC Josh E.

Josh is from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

JP C., 25

ABC JP C.

JP is from Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

Karl S., 33

ABC Karl S.

Karl is from Miami, Florida.

Matt G., 26

ABC Matt G.

Matt is from from Jupiter, Florida.

Matt J., 28

ABC Matt J.

Matt is from New York, New York.

Heads up Bachelor Nation – if Matt James looks familiar to you, it’s because he’s close friends and roommates with Tyler Cameron.

Mike T., 38

ABC Mike T.

Mike is from Calgary, Canada.

Miles G., 27

ABC Miles G.

Miles is from Shreveport, Louisiana.

Nick E., 25

ABC Nick E.

Nick is from Nashville, Tennessee.

Noah E., 25

ABC Noah E.

Noah is from Long Beach, California.

Tyler C., 27

ABC Tyler C.

Tyler is from Morgantown, West Virginia.

Yosef A., 30

ABC Yosef A.

Yosef is from Daphne, Alabama.

