This Case Turns Your iPad Into A MacBook

Photo: ClamCase

A company called ClamCase has introduced the ClamCase Pro.It’s a Bluetooth-enabled iPad case that essentially turns your iPad into a lightweight ultrabook.



By pairing the ClamCase Pro’s built-in keyboard with your iPad, you can type efficiently and treat your iPad as if it were a laptop.

The case will also support your iPad at a number of angles, as pictured to the right,

For any job that entails a lot of writing, we imagine this could be an ideal solution.

The case isn’t available for sale yet, but you can pre-order it for $169 right here.

