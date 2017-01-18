Claire's withdraws its IPO

The accessory retailer Claire’s has withdrawn its plans to go public, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The company said it had “decided not to proceed with the offering at this time.”

Claire’s, which sells fashion accessories and jewellery, had filed to go public in May 2013.

This is not the first IPO withdrawal from a retailer this year. Earlier this month, Neiman Marcus pulled its IPO, for which it had filed in August 2015.

