This Obscure Designer Is In The Spotlight After Designing Mrs. Zuckerberg's Wedding Dress

The designer, Claire Pettibone, normally gets 1,500 unique site visitors a week but is now up to 26,000 since Saturday, Women’s Wear Daily reported.

Brides were lining up for the $4,700 laser-cut gown with matte sequins. Pettibone has received orders from at least 14 boutiques.The dress is lined in silk and has a simple chapel train.

And quick-thinking designers have already tried poaching Pettibone’s design. WWD’s Rosemary Feitelberg writes:

The company also heard from its Italian fabric supplier, Sky Between the Branches, Monday morning “to warn them that another designer wanted to purchase the exact fabric of Chan’s gown, but, lucky for Claire, she has the exclusive rights to that particular beaded fabric.”

According to Pettibone’s biography posted to her website, she is inspired by vintage fashions and started designing gowns in 1994.

Pettibone’s site showcases this dress, which looks very much like Chan’s and could show what the back of her dress looks like:

and the back…

