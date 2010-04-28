Claire McCaskill's Hammering Of Goldman Is The Best Yet

This is the most compelling exchange so far.



Sen. Clair McCaskill of Missouri is hammering Goldman, comparing it to a bookie, and demanding to know what the firm’s “vig” is.

Obviously the questioning is making the Goldmanites very uncomfortable, since they can’t really acknowledge that they’re playing the role of bookie, even though that’s exactly what they are. Market maker is just a fancy word for that.

Following the vig question, McCaskill goes on to talk about the shitty deal “timberwolf.”

