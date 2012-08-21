Claire McCaskill Used This Genius Campaign Ad To Dupe Republicans Into Nominating Todd Akin

As Missouri Republican Senate candidate Todd Akin slowly implodes over his “legitmate rape” comments, his Democratic opponent Claire McCaskill is starting to look pretty savvy.



Knowing that Akin’s fairly extreme conservative positions made him the weakest candidate in Missouri’s three-way Republican primary, McCaskill released an ad last July that implicitly propped up Akin, the Tea Party favourite in the race.

The ad, which dubs Akin “the MOST conservative congressman in Missouri,” warns voters about Akin’s support for a personhood amendment, his crusade against government spending and his hatred for Barack Obama.

At the time, the McCaskill campaign said they were simply getting a headstart against Akin, the frontrunner in the primary race. But in reality, McCaskill was trying to drive Republican voters to nominate the Missouri Congressman.

And now, it looks like her master plan is starting to pay off.

