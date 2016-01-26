A US senator is live-tweeting her jury duty, and it's hilarious

Allan Smith

Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill (D) was called for jury duty in her home state Monday.

So she did what many tech-savvy Americans with a sense of humour would: live-tweet her experience.

And the 62-year-old McCaskill sent out some rich material, if courtroom humour is your thing.

Here are McCaskill’s tweets from her Monday morning appearance:

 

 

 

 

 

