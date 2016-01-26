A US senator is live-tweeting her jury duty, and it's hilarious

Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill (D) was called for jury duty in her home state Monday.
So she did what many tech-savvy Americans with a sense of humour would: live-tweet her experience.
And the 62-year-old McCaskill sent out some rich material, if courtroom humour is your thing.
Here are McCaskill’s tweets from her Monday morning appearance:
Yep. Just reported for jury duty.On my bucket list to serve. Betting lawyers boot me…use peremptory challenge. pic.twitter.com/lebEiTiF9Y
— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) January 25, 2016
I’m just part of the big juror pool right now,assuming I’ll get moved to a courtroom for voir dire eventually. https://t.co/oQiQ7VB8PT
— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) January 25, 2016
As usual Callow has succinct advice. “@publiceyestl Sit near an outlet.” Check. pic.twitter.com/QnfertUqZZ
— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) January 25, 2016
Hiding in corner as judge explains to large juror pool that we get paid only $10 a day. That’s #moleg not DC folks.
— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) January 25, 2016
Just called the names of first panel to go to courtroom for jury selection. #notme
— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) January 25, 2016
By rough calculation I count 2 knitters, with rest of the about 150 potential jurors divided equally between reading paper & reading screens
— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) January 25, 2016
