Dem senator jokes about Donald Trump's weight: 'We think a public daily weigh-in is called for'

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images Sen. Claire McCaskill speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

Sen. Claire McCaskill joked that Donald Trump should submit himself for a daily weigh-in following Trump’s comments about a former pageant model’s weight gain.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Democratic senator called on the Republican presidential nominee to submit himself publicly for a daily weigh-in after he doubled down on his criticism of Alicia Machado, a 1996 Miss Universe pageant winner whom Trump forced to publicly exercise in front of reporters in 1997.

“The D women Senators have talked & we’re concerned about Donald’s weight. Campaign stress? We think a public daily weigh-in is called for,” McCaskill said.

Asked by Business Insider how serious the proposal was, McCaskill replied that “of course” she was joking.

Trump disclosed his weight during an appearance on the Dr. Oz show earlier this month.

During the final minutes of the the first presidential debate on Monday, Hillary Clinton slammed Trump over his past criticism of Machado. The real-estate magnate took to Fox News Tuesday morning to reiterate his frustration with Machado, whom Trump said was difficult to work with.

“That person was a Miss Universe person. She was the worst we ever had, the worst, the absolute worst, she was impossible,” Trump said. “She was a Miss Universe contestant, and ultimately a winner, who they had a tremendously difficult time with as Miss Universe.”

He added: “She was the winner and she gained a massive amount of weight, and it was a real problem.”

