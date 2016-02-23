US Senator Claire McCaskill says she has breast cancer, prognosis 'good'

US Sen. Claire McCaskill announced Monday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In a post on her Tumblr on Monday afternoon, the Democratic senator from Missouri said that though she was frightened by the diagnosis, she expects a “full recovery” following treatment over the next few weeks.

“I very recently learned that I have breast cancer. It was detected through a regular mammogram. It’s a little scary, but my prognosis is good and I expect a full recovery. I will be in St Louis for the next 3 weeks receiving treatment.”

Despite saying she would miss votes for her treatment, McCaskill said she would continue to participate in the discussion around key issues remotely.

“During this time my staff will continue to assist Missourians and I will be posting on my Senate website how I would have voted on any matters that come before the Senate during my absence — which I’ll also enter into the Congressional record,” she wrote. “Additionally, I’ll be submitting questions in writing for any missed Senate hearings.”

