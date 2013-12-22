School Shooting Victim Claire Davis Dies

A 17-year-old high school student who had been in a coma after being shot last week at her Colorado high school has died, NBC News is reporting.

Claire Davis died at 4:29 p.m., the hospital told The Denver Channel.

Davis had been in a coma since Dec. 13, when she was shot in the head by another student at point-blank range with a shotgun at Arapahoe High School. The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

She was brought in for surgery at Littleton Adventist Hospital in “very critical” condition and remained in a coma ever since, The Denver Channel reports.

The hospital released the following statement on its Facebook page:

“It is with heavy hearts that we share that a 4:29 p.m. this afternoon, Claire Davis passed away, with her family at her side. Despite the best efforts of our physicians and nursing staff, and Claire’s fighting spirit, her injuries were too severe and the most advanced medical treatments could not prevent this tragic loss of life. Claire’s death is immensely heartbreaking for our entire community, our staff and our families. The Davis family would like to thank everyone who have sent their best wishes and prayers, and are grateful for the kindness and support of the community. They know that you all are mourning with them, and again request privacy during this time of grief. Information regarding a public celebration of Claire’s life will be announced at a future date. Please feel free to continue to leave cards for the Davis family in the Cards for Claire box, located within the main entrance of the hospital.”

