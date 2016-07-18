This one map shows what everyone says is theirs in the South China Sea

Amanda Macias

With territorial claims by Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, the Philippines, Taiwan, and China, the South China Sea — rich in natural resources and criss-crossed by shipping routes — is one of the most disputed places on the planet.

Here’s a look at what each nation claims in the region.

On Tuesday, the Permanent Court of Arbitration issued a 500-page unanimous ruling in Republic of Philippines v. People’s Republic of China, a case brought by the Philippines in 2013.

The court found that Beijing had violated the Philippines’ economic and sovereign rights and concluded there was no legal basis for China’s nine-dash line, which encompasses approximately 85% of the South China Sea.

