Ckrush Heads To Third Screen

Midtown New York-based production company Ckrush will make and distribute short-form content for mobile phones and the Web, tapping Hollywood partners for help. Ckrush operates LiveMansion.com and AudioStreet.net and has worked on films such as Artie Lange’s Beer League and two National Lampoon flicks, including Pledge This, starring Paris Hilton. Release via RCR Wireless News

