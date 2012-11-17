L.A. Angels Pitcher C.J. Wilson Is Also An Incredible Photographer

There’s CJ. This is a screenshot from a video that he did some editing on.

Photo: Courtesy of CJ Wilson

When C.J. Wilson isn’t playing baseball, he’s documenting his travels through photography.Wilson started taking photos when he was in high school, but he told Business Insider that it really picked up about five years ago. He started taking more photos for himself, so he could remember all of the wonderful places he has seen.



“It’s an individual thing. I really just want to take photos, I do it for myself,” Wilson told Business Insider. He added that when he decided to start taking more photos he thought to himself, “I’m going to take rad photos and blow them up and put them on my walls.”

And that’s exactly what he’s been doing. The walls of Wilson’s home are filled with photos he has taken of the places he’s been. Wilson also shares some of his photography on his Tumblr, Rezoom.

We recently spoke with Wilson about his photography, and he gave us the story behind 10 of his most stunning photos.

