Rangers Pitcher C.J. Wilson Thinks Everything About The Oakland A’s “Sucks”

Texas Rangers left-hander C.J. Wilson trashed everything about the Oakland A’s on Wednesday.”I hate pitching there,” Wilson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “The mound sucks. The fans suck. There are no fans there.”



“So, you don’t have to worry about me signing there in the off-season,” he added. “The players on their team hate me. Whatever. I don’t care. We’re rivals.”

This is one of the more random outbursts we’ve seen this year.

You expect this sort of vitriol from rivalries like Yankees-Red Sox or Phillies-Giants. But Rangers-A’s?

Wilson is 1-2 with a 4.71 ERA against Oakland this year, which might have something to do with his anger.

