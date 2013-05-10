Angels Pitcher C.J. Wilson Is Engaged To Gorgeous Model Lisalla Montenegro

L.A. Angels pitcher C.J. Wilson proposed to his girlfriend Lisalla Monenegro on Wednesday.



The news that the two were dating came out in July of 2012.

Wilson played his first season with the Angels last year after playing six years with the Rangers. He’s also a talented photographer.

Montenegro is a Brazilian runway model who has also been in ads for fashion brands like H&M, Michael Kors, and Armani. Currently, Montenegro is the face of Maybelline.

Best of luck Lisalla and C.J.!

Montenegro posted this photo of her engagement ring on Twitter:

@lisallaAnd here’s a shot of Lisalla in a Maybelline ad:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.