Meet The 10-Year-Old Workout Fiend Who Already Has The Football World Buzzing

Photo: YouTube

C.J. Sentor is only 10, but he already trains like a big-time college football player. And he has the muscles to prove it.Yahoo! Sports has a feature on the Georgia native.



Here’s a quick recap:

After doing some pushups and seeing a P90X commercial, C.J. started working out three times a week.

Even though he doesn’t lift weights or adhere to a diet, the kid is ripped.

He now has a series of “Workout Kid” DVDs.

His dad, who has hired a PR agent, says he doesn’t know how C.J. gains muscle so easily. But as long as his son is happy, it’s is OK with him.

C.J. plays running back and safety. He was the MVP of Georgia football as an 8-year-old.

An elite team in Atlanta asked C.J. to play for them, but he declined.

High school coaches already have him on their radars.

Read the entire Yahoo! feature here

Here’s the “Workout Kid”:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.