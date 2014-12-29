Vicious Hit Sends Browns Quarterback Flying Several Yards In The Air

Cork Gaines

Conner Shaw is filling in this week at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns and he is going to be sore tomorrow after taking a vicious hit that literally sent him flying.

With the score tied in the third quarter, Shaw stepped up to hit a receiver on a long catch-and-run pass to get the Browns inside the 5-yard-line. But Shaw was shaken up on the play.

A look back shows Shaw getting drilled by C.J. Mosley of the Ravens just as Shaw threw the ball.

Replays showed that Shaw took a direct hit to the mid-section on the throw and was tossed backwards nearly three yards in the air.



An aerial view showed that Shaw was on the 47-yard-line when he was hit and ended up way back at the 43-yard-line and closer to the sideline meaning he was knocked backwards more than four yards.

Shaw was down on the turf for a few moments, but eventually got up and stayed in the game.

Playing time is rare for backup quarterbacks and they will do almost anything to stay in a game. But Shaw is going to feel this one tomorrow.

