Two Photographers Risked Their Lives To Get A Never-Before-Seen Shot Of Lava

Photographers CJ Kale and Nick Selway waited more than five years to capture a never-before seen-view of an active volcano. When the conditions were finally right, the two friends risked their lives to get it. What were they seeking? An image of lava hitting the water shown through a breaking wave.



To do this they spent seven days camped out near the edge of volcanoes on the island of Hawaii. Then, wearing only surf shorts and fins, plunged into near-scalding water.

The manoeuvre is extremely dangerous, but CJ and Nick, who together own Lava Light Galleries in Kailua Kona, Hawaii, did not want to pass up this rare opportunity.

“To do this again, we would need the lava to cross another beach,” CJ tells us. “Unfortunately, the next closest beach is over seven miles from the lava’s normal path. Even worse is, if it did take a path toward the beach, there are about 30 homes in its way, so I pray that we never get the chance again.”

