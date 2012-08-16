These Are The 13 Rules Of Gunfighting Everyone Should Know

Photo: Dalazzarato via Flickr

Have a gun.Some words to the wise. Shooting Advice from various Concealed Carry Instructors. If you own a gun, you will appreciate this. If not, you should get one and learn how to use it.



A) Guns have only two enemies: rust and politicians.

B) It’s always better to be judged by 12 than carried by 6.

C) Cops carry guns to protect themselves, not you.

D) Never let someone or something that threatens you get inside arms length.

E) Never say “I’ve got a gun.” If you need to use deadly force, the first sound they hear should be the safety clicking off.

F) The average response time of a 911 call is 23 minutes, the response time of a .357 is 1400 feet per second.

G) The most important rule in a gunfight is: Always win – cheat if necessary.

H) Make your attacker advance through a wall of bullets…You may get killed with your own gun, but he’ll have to beat you to death with it, cause it’ll be empty.

I) If you’re in a gun fight:

If you’re not shooting, you should be loading.

If you’re not loading, you should be moving.

If you’re not shooting, moving or loading, you’re probably dead.

J) In a life and death situation, do something…It may be wrong, but do something!

K) If you carry a gun, people call you paranoid. Nonsense! If you have a gun, what do you have to be paranoid about?

L) You can say ‘stop’ or ‘alto’ or any other word, but a large bore muzzle pointed at someone’s head is pretty much a universal language.

M) You cannot save the planet, but you may be able to save yourself and your family.

“Peace is that brief glorious moment in history when everybody stands around reloading,” — Thomas Jefferson

