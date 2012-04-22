Behind The Horrible Headlines — This Is How The Army Really Trains Its Troops

As part of the BI Military & defence effort at putting the voices of real soldiers in front of the public, we’d like to welcome CJ Grisham, a 17-year Army soldier and founder of A Soldier’s Perspective military blog, to Business Insider. A Bronze Star recipient, we look to Grisham this week to take us past the negative headlines and show us how the Army instills positive values in today’s recruits. Welcome CJ ~ Robert & Eloise.



************

Over the course of the next few weeks, I’m going to highlight the core characteristics that make up our Army values. They are fundamental to what makes our Army the best on the planet. They are universal and shared by all Soldiers from the lowest ranking Private to the highest ranking General.

While not necessarily all-encompassing, Soldiers that abide by the Army values will never steer themselves wrong. If Soldiers were to always abide by these values, things like sexual harassment, violence, and criminal behaviour would be a thing of the past.

Each post will be devoted to a specific value. The Army Values are:

Loyalty

Duty

Respect

Selfless Service

Honor

Integrity

Personal Courage

Together, they form the bond that creates great leaders in our Army. But, just because someone is a leader doesn’t always mean they are living the Army Values. They contain what we are about.

My goal in highlighting these is to educate both troops and the general populace about who we are as a service. I believe strongly in these values and adopting them didn’t require any personal changes in my beliefs, values, or personality. I believed in these values before they were officially adopted as our values back around 2005.

I will highlight the official meanings of these values with input about how I think they best serve our leaders, specifically in the NCO Corps, but also throughout all ranks. It means that we live up to a higher standard.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now see the USS Intrepid like you’ve never seen it before >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.