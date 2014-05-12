Los Angeles Angels Rookie Hits 468-Foot Home Run In The 7th Game Of His Career

First baseman C.J. Cron, one of the L.A. Angels’ top prospects, was called up last week and made his major league debut against the Rangers.

This weekend against Toronto, Cron showed his power potential when he hit his first career home run.

The ball had a true distance of 468 feet, one of the five longest home runs of the season according to ESPN’s “Home Run Tracker.”

Here is the home run, which landed in the second deck of Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

