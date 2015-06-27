Apple is letting Civil War games back into the App Store if they remove the Confederate flag

Hunted Cow ‘Civil War: 1863’ is one of the games back on the App Store without the Confederate flag.

Following Apple’s recent decision to ban certain apps that feature the Confederate flag, the company has been working with developers to remove depictions of the flag and have their games made available again in the App Store.

The game “Civil War: 1863” was one of the apps originally pulled for displaying the Confederate flag, but it reappeared today with the flag removed from its icon and screenshots, notes Touch Arcade.

Ultimate General: Gettysburg was another game pulled by Apple for its use of the flag, but today it returned to the App Store with all depictions of the flag removed.

Apple “removed apps from the App Store that use the Confederate flag in offensive or mean-spirited ways,” an Apple spokesperson told Business Insider. Apps that display the flag for what Apple deems as “educational or historical uses,” such as The Civil War Today by The History Channel, were not affected.

