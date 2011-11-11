Penn State Could Owe Victims More Than $100 Million

Photo: AP

The Penn State University football program is worth more than $50 million each year to the university. But according to one estimate, the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case could cost the university more than $100 million in civil suits alone.Darren Rovell of CNBC spoke with a “legal insider” who estimated that Penn State’s liability in the civil lawsuits will be “easily $100 million.”



Another estimate, made by an attorney on the “Happy Hour with JP Peterson” show on 1010 Sports also estimated the cost of civil lawsuits to be at least $100 million, and could reach $250 million.

Of course, this all depends on how many victims come forward, and when the incidents are alleged to have occurred. As of Tuesday, the number of victims was believed to be close to 20. But it would not be surprising if that number climbs in the coming days and weeks.

