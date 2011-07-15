British Civil Servants Forced To Explain Themselves After Holding Meeting In Burlesque Club

Photo: Courtesy of the Brickhouse

British civil servants have been forced to explain themselves after holding a £4,719.21 ($7,607) departmental meeting in an East London burlesque club, reports The Telegraph.Bob Neill, a minister in the Department of Communities and Local Government, gave a written explanation for the unusual venue:



The event involved hire of a room during the day at the venue, for a review of work in internal audit. While I am informed the Brickhouse often features such figures as ‘burlesque chanteuse Lady Beau Peep’ and ‘showgirl sensation Amber Topaz’, the event in this instance did not involve civil servants watching, or indeed, performing cabaret or other eclectic entertainment.

Neill states that no alcohol was consumed during the day, but the team did bond in a group drumming exercise.

(Here’s the venue’s photo gallery).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.