Civic-Minded Neo-Nazis Have Adopted A Delaware Highway

According to The Wilmington News Journal, a couple of young altruistic white-supremacists, Edward McBride III and wife, Katelyn McManus have been approved for Delaware’s “Adopt a Highway” program” The only hangup was that the couple had to rename their group “Freedom Party” as the Delaware’s Department of Transportation initially resisted putting the words “Nazi Party” along a state thoroughfare.



According to the Journal, DelDOT Maintenance and Operations Director Joseph Wright tried to dissuade McBide from serving his community in just this way. He offered advice to the young Nazi in a letter:

Of course, you remain free to exercise other opportunities to seek publicity for this entity and your litter control activities, in ways that do not suggest that the State is endorsing this entity. … For example, you have ready access to social media on the Internet, and other ways of publicizing your activity, without involving the use of the official Adopt-A-Highway signs.

According to the report, McBride is “national commander of the National Socialist Freedom Movement Nazi Party” a spin-off group from the National Socialist Movement (NSM), the largest neo-Nazi organisation in the United States. He claims there be as many as 45 Delawareans in his party.

McBride would like to see an America where the only skin colour allowed is white, and the only religion tolerated is Christianity. He also intends to fulfil his duty to clear up the ditches along Cedar Grove Road three times a year.

