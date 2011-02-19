CityVille-Maker Zynga Is Worth More Than Twice As Much As Twitter

Photo: Zynga
Zynga is raising $500 million at a $10 billion valuation.Last fall, Twitter raised $200 million at a $3.7 billion valuation.
Despite reports, Twitter cofounder Biz Stone just told NPR that his company is not “valued” at $10 billion.
That means Zynga is worth at least twice as much as Twitter. Perhaps more relevantly, it’s worth $4 billion more than Electronic Arts.
We’ll admit it – back in 2008, we didn’t see this world order coming.
But it makes sense now. Zynga revenues are projected around a billion dollars in 2011. Twitter wants to reach $100 million.
Zynga also has scale, too – 274 million monthly active users, according to AppData.com.
Want to know how stupid Zynga’s FishVille make so much money?
