This Is What It's Like To Get Addicted To CityVille

AllThingsD’s Liz Gannes has a great post up confessing to her addiction to CityVille, Zynga‘s latest hit game. She describes how the game is both shallow and yet strangely compelling.



A few highlights:

The game is like limbo. “Unlike in a real city, everything you can possibly accomplish is good.” Basically, you can’t lose at this game. The only thing you can do is have a slight depletion of your energy level, but even then, you just wait and it comes back. But you can’t win either. The game is “an endlessly extending horizon of tasks to complete.”

“CityVille is satisfying on a superficial level that I hadn’t thought possible.” Zynga’s games really work. It’s mindless, you know it’s mindless, but you still do it, because… Well, it doesn’t seem fun, exactly. But it’s satisfying. You snack on it for a few minutes and you feel full.

CityVille is Zynga’s most successful game so far, and also the most social. It endlessly pesters you to add stuff to your friends walls and get your friends to join you in the game.

“A certain Facebook exec” of Gannes’ friends has blinged out his city with virtual goods like a basketball court, a tennis court and a bronze statue.

A sentence we’d never thought we’d read: “Since I first wrote a draft of this post on Sunday CityVille added 10 million users.” Today’s Wednesday. 10 million users. In three days. Wow.

If you’ve ever wondered why Zynga’s games work, and work so well, you should read the whole thing.

