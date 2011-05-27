How To Snag The Best Designer Discounts With Members-Only Shopping

Photo: Tinou Bao via Flickr

Members-only shopping is one of the best ways to find amazing deals on the hottest designers.As a member of sample sale sites, you can find designer clothing, shoes, accessories, handbags and more at discounts of up to 80 per cent.



Sound too good to be true? The catch is timing.

Like an eBay item up for bid, the discounted items are flash sales, meaning they’re only available for a small window of time (usually between 12 and 72 hours).

This means that it takes some flash sale skills to know what to look for and where to find it. Lucky for you, CitySwag is here to give you some insider advice on the art of members-only shopping.

Start with aggregator sites

Before you can start shopping, you need to become a member!

The best way to start searching for members-only sites is by visiting a sample sale aggregator site. Not only will you discover various sample sale sites, but you’ll also find out what sites are best for you, depending on brands, styles and types (which can include everything from vintage Chanel to dog carriers).

Focus on niche sites

Many sample sale sites sell a little bit of everything and others target specific niches like product lines, cultural groups or fashion tastes.

If you’re not sure what you’re looking for, then a general sample sale site is your go-to destination. However, if you’d rather focus on your individual tastes, then a niche site will help you weed out what you don’t want and help you find what you do want.

For example, you can find top designer styles geared toward the urban fashionista at CitySwag.

Sign up for reminders

We all hate spam mail, but if there’s one email from which you won’t unsubscribe, it’s the reminder alerts from members-only shopping sites. Many sites will send emails on sales they’ll be featuring for the week and when they begin.

Because new sales pop up and disappear within a matter of days, it’s important to know what’s on the weekly menu. Sign up for reminder emails or text alerts so you don’t miss out on the best deals.

Shop early

The early bird gets the worm and the early shopper gets the right size. Like any sale, the best things are the first to go, and with a sample sale there’s a limited amount of items.

The only way to make sure you get what you want in the size you want is to start shopping as soon as the sale begins. Signing up for sale alerts will remind you when to log on so you can be one of the first to snag that pesky shoe size that everyone else also seems to have.

organise and prioritise

Like a bookshelf, arranging sample sites by your tastes will help you keep your memberships organised.

Try creating a bookmark folder on your web browser with all the shopping sites of which you’re a member and prioritise them based on your interests, be it vintage accessories or contemporary labels. If you have a specific style in mind, keep niche sites as your top picks.

By mastering the art of sample sales, you can always be in style for less!

