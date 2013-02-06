We Got An Exclusive Look At '90s Icon Citysearch's Mobile Comeback Strategy

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

The inexorable rise of mobile devices isn’t just a chance for brand-new startups to offer new services—shifting consumer behaviour gives established brands a chance to reinvent themselves, too.Here’s a case study—Citysearch, once synonymous with local reviews in the ’90s, is battling back against the upstarts with its refreshed iPhone app.



The app is chock full of quality recommendations for restaurants, shopping, spas, and what’s hot in big cities.

Citysearch, now part of CityGrid Media, started out as an online city guide written by professional editorial staff. Its modern, mobile incarnation still emphasises tips from its expert “scouts” rather than crowdsourced recommendations from customers, like you’d find on Yelp or Foursquare, though those are also present.

And a key differentiator on the app is the visual guides the scouts have put together—since photos are often a more compelling and immediate way to see what a place is like.

If other local apps’ tips and reviews leave you cold, Citysearch’s offering is worth a try.

The new app is available for iPhone and it’s free.

