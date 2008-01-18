CitySearch Introduces Facebook App 'Eat It'

Citysearch has unveiled a new application for Facebook called Eat It. The app (whose name we pray was inspired by Weird Al) will allow Facebook users to write reviews of their favourite restaurants and share them with their buddies.

Citysearch, which will remain a part of IAC after it splits up, needs this widget to work, because the site is slipping. According to Compete.com their traffic has dropped considerably from a peak in August 2007 of near 11 million visitors a month to just under 9.5 million in December 2007.

