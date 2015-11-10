Driverless electric shuttles are coming to cities around the world

Citymobil2 — a pilot program for automated transportation systems funded by the European Union — is working to bring driverless, electric shuttles to different parts of the world, with its latest shuttle launch occurring in Greece.

The shuttles, which are being trialed in the tiny Greek city of Trikala, will fit 10 people and drive at a maximum speed of 19 kilometers per hour (12 miles per hour), according to IFL Science.

The shuttles are equipped with lasers, cameras, and GPS to navigate the city roads and will drive in a circular route that sticks to one lane.

The buses have been zipping around Trikala all summer without passengers but will start transporting people as part of its trial until March 2016.

Citymobil2 also brought electric shuttles to Vantaa, Finland and to a university campus in Lausanne, Switzerland. The shuttles, named Ez10, were designed by EasyMile — a joint venture between robotics company Robosoft and vehicle manufacturer Ligier Group. The EasyMile website notes that there are plans to bring the EZ10 electric shuttles to San Sebastian, Spain.

Like the EZ10, Robosoft had a hand in the creation of the electric shuttles in Trikala, Greece. But the shuttles in Greece can fit 10 people, whereas the EZ10 can only fit six. The EZ10 also reached 25 kilometers per hour (15 miles per hour). (Below shows the EZ10 in action in Vantaa, Finland).

Additionally, Citymobil2 brought electric shuttles, known as WEPods, to the Netherlands. The EZ10 is a predecessor to the WEPod.

Starting summer 2016, the EZ10 will be available in a business park in Northern California. It will also begin rolling out in Singapore in December, according to Gizmag.

