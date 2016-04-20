This app creates incredibly detailed maps that travellers can access even when they don't have an internet connection

Navigating your way through a foreign city can be a stressful experience, especially when you don’t have easy access to the internet and don’t want to rack up hefty international data fees.

Citymaps, a company that creates tech-savvy maps that travellers can access around the world, has just introduced two new features into its app: integrated routing and navigation that works even when you’re offline.

Citymaps A screenshot of an offline Paris map.

While Google Maps does already let you access maps offline, what sets Citymaps apart is the unique integrated features that you’ll find.

Each map includes marked points of interest along a street, from restaurants and coffee shops to stores and landmarks. You’ll also be able to see parks, beaches, and museums.

Each company’s logo is included right on the map, which can help make locating stores and restaurants simpler for international travellers who might not speak the local language.

Citymaps Maps include points of interest with their logos.

“The goal here is to create an encyclopedic view of a city,” Citymaps’ CEO and founder Elliot Cohen told Business Insider.

Users can access reviews of destinations and get navigated directions. They can also add any points of interest to their own curated maps.

“Maps today are still very personal, allowing you to get from point A to point B but not providing much else,” Cohen said. “Everything is becoming social and customisable to the user nowadays, except for maps, and it was bound to happen at some point.”

The company has also teamed up with publications like Eater and Travel + Leisure to create maps that highlight the outlet’s top restaurant and destination picks in a particular city. Users can choose to follow these maps and be notified anytime they add destinations or create new lists.

Citymaps Users can also access guides and maps from publications like Travel + Leisure.

The maps on the app can be shared between multiple users, or even created between multiple people who might be planning a trip together.

Finally, users have access to more than 8,000 City Guides, which are available offline as well.

Similar to a page out of a guidebook, these City Guides are linked to Wikipedia and Wikitravel to give travellers general information on a destination, as well as the ability to look at experiences to book during your trip (though you’ll need to be online to actually book).

The app is free and available for download on iOS and Android.

