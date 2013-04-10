NYPD To Pay More Than $360,000 For Destroying Occupy Wall Street's Library

The People’s Library at Occupy Wall Street on November 13, 2011

A New York City court has ruled that the city shall pay $366,700 for a destructive raid on Occupy Wall Street’s Zuccotti Park encampment.



Around 1 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2011, Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg ordered the NYPD to evict protestors — some who had camped their for almost two months — from Zuccotti Park in New York City’s Financial District.

The police threw away 5,554 books from the Occupy library and destroyed media equipment in addition to removing tents, tarps and belongings.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York decided that the NYPD’s actions violated the protestors rights under the First, Fourth, and Fourteenth Amendments.

The city will pay:

$47,000 in damages and $186,350 in legal fees for The People’s Library.

$75,000 and $49,850 in legal fees to Global Revolutions TV for damaging their “computers, wifi hotspots and similarly related live-streaming equipment.”

$8,500 for trashing the bicycle-powered generators that protestors built to light up the park after police held their other generators.

Occupy Wall Street is a movement, beginning on September 17, 2011 in Liberty Square, that protests the role of Wall Street in the 2007 financial crisis and aims to resist the influence of major banks and multinational corporations.

