These Two Maps Prove That Living In The City Is Better Than Living In The Suburbs

One of the major advantages of living in a city rather than in the suburbs is walkability. In a dense urban neighbourhood, many services and amenities are within a short walking distance. In a less dense, suburban neighbourhood, parks, stores, and neighbours might only be accessible by driving.

These two maps made by the sustainability research center Sightline Institute, which popped up on Reddit, dramatically illustrate the differences. The maps show, in blue, the range of places within a mile’s walk from the central star location.

There is a much wider range of places to go and things to do within a walking mile in the city than in the suburban neighbourhood. The pink lots on the map are commercial and retail spots, and there are clearly far more options available to the urban pedestrian.

On the left is a suburban neighbourhood in Bellevue, WA, and on the right is a neighbourhood in Seattle.

Thanks to Sightline Institute for giving us permission to feature these maps.

