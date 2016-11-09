The city of Orlando is buying the Pulse nightclub and turning it into a memorial

The city of Orlando will purchase Pulse nightclub for $2.25 million and convert it into a permanent memorial commemorating the 49 people who were killed in a mass shooting last June, the Orlando Sentinel reported Tuesday.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer told the Sentinel the transformation won’t take place for at least another 12 to 18 months, as mourners and visitors to the city regularly stop by the site to pay respects, making it “part of their experience of Orlando.”

The city aims to eventually “create something to honour the memory of the victims that are deceased [and] those that were injured, and a testament to the resilience of our community,” Dyer said.

The deal has been anticipated for months, since Dyer first discussed the city’s interest in an August radio interview.

The nightclub has remained empty and unchanged since the shooting on June 12, surrounded only by a barrier down the road featuring creations from local artists, according to the Sentinel.

