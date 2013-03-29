City Of Hoboken Without Water After Two Water Mains Break

All or most of the city of Hoboken, New Jersey, (population: 50,000) is without water after two water mains broke early Thursday.

ABC reports that a contractor at construction site hit a 30-inch water main Thursday, flooding the streets with thousands of gallons of water.

From ABC:

The water was pouring like a waterfall into a nearby construction site that is at least two stories deep, as crews worked to cap the main and stop the flow of water. It was unclear how long it might take to fix the damage and restore water service.

Earlier a 12-inch water main broke, flooding basements, submerging dozens of vehicles, and creating a sinkhole that swallowed at least one car.

“I saw a huge crack in the middle of the street with water gushing out of it, and more water gushing out under one of the cars behind it,” Hoboken resident Casey Timmeman told ABC. “The car was still sitting normally like it was parked, and then probably in 10, 15 minutes time, it started to sink down into the hole.”

ABC notes that other cars were towed in case more of the street caved in, and officials are concerned about the structural integrity of the street (Willow Ave.).

Hoboken is still reeling from the impacts of Hurricane Sandy in November.

