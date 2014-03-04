This New Food Delivery Startup Makes Lunchtime Easier By Limiting Diners' Choices

Sometimes, having to make too many decisions can be a bad thing.
That’s why I was really impressed with my trial of City Lunch Club, a recently launched company that’s putting a new spin on food delivery.
Unlike food delivery services like Seamless, which offer endless options, City Lunch Club offers just three menu items from a different restaurant every day.
The startup has partnered with 25 restaurants in New York City to deliver fresh, high-quality lunches to subscribers. Members choose how many meals they want to order in one week, with lunches costing between $US10.99 and $US12.99 depending on how many they select.
I tried out the City Lunch Club for five days. An email arrived early each morning with the day’s restaurant and lunch options and I picked my lunch with the click of a button. The startup schedules lunch to arrive between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and they followed through every day of my trial. My food arrived between 12:15 and 12:45 on each of the five days, and it was always warm.
My one complaint would be that the quantity of food that arrived was much more than I would ordinarily eat for lunch, and I always had leftovers. Excess food isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but this delivery service may not be the way to go if you’re looking for a light lunch.
Still, I definitely enjoyed the huge variety of meals I received while trying out the City Lunch Club, and it was a huge upgrade from the sandwich or salad I would usually pick up from a place down the street.
The company is currently serving customers in zip codes 10010 and 10003; it hopes to expand to the rest of Manhattan in the next few months.
Disclosure: City Lunch Club compensated us for the meals we tried with their delivery service.
On Wednesday morning, the first day of my trial, I woke up to this e-mail from City Lunch Club. First up was Zampa, an Italian restaurant in the West Village.
My food was really fresh. The greens came with balsamic vinaigrette on the side, and the pasta salad was served with mozzarella, green beans, and tomatoes that were all delicious.
The pizza was delicious and still warm, although it was quite a bit more food than I would usually eat for lunch. I ate about half and saved the rest for later.
My chicken tikka masala arrived a bit earlier than the previous days, at around 12:15. This lunch came with a bunch of different containers.
This was probably my favourite meal. Though it may not be the healthiest thing I could eat for lunch, the bold flavours were a welcome break from my usual lunch routine of sandwiches and salads.
Garlic-lime chicken, fried plantains, chicken empanadas, beans, and rice -- it was a ton of amazing food.
The restaurant for my fifth and final day was another Indian restaurant, Malai Marke in the East Village.
This meal was definitely flavorful, although a bit too messy to eat at my desk. Plus, the garlic naan they gave me was enormous. Overall, it was a great way to wrap up the trial.
