This New Food Delivery Startup Makes Lunchtime Easier By Limiting Diners' Choices

Sometimes, having to make too many decisions can be a bad thing.

That’s why I was really impressed with my trial of City Lunch Club, a recently launched company that’s putting a new spin on food delivery.

Unlike food delivery services like Seamless, which offer endless options, City Lunch Club offers just three menu items from a different restaurant every day.

Click here to see how City Lunch Club Works >>

The startup has partnered with 25 restaurants in New York City to deliver fresh, high-quality lunches to subscribers. Members choose how many meals they want to order in one week, with lunches costing between $US10.99 and $US12.99 depending on how many they select.

I tried out the City Lunch Club for five days. An email arrived early each morning with the day’s restaurant and lunch options and I picked my lunch with the click of a button. The startup schedules lunch to arrive between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and they followed through every day of my trial. My food arrived between 12:15 and 12:45 on each of the five days, and it was always warm.

My one complaint would be that the quantity of food that arrived was much more than I would ordinarily eat for lunch, and I always had leftovers. Excess food isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but this delivery service may not be the way to go if you’re looking for a light lunch.

Still, I definitely enjoyed the huge variety of meals I received while trying out the City Lunch Club, and it was a huge upgrade from the sandwich or salad I would usually pick up from a place down the street.

The company is currently serving customers in zip codes 10010 and 10003; it hopes to expand to the rest of Manhattan in the next few months.

Disclosure: City Lunch Club compensated us for the meals we tried with their delivery service.

