The Most Employed City In Every State

In May, jobless rates were lower  331 of the 372 metropolitan areas of the country versus the same period last year.  This is according to the latest report from the U.S. Census Bureau.Non-seasonally adjusted U.S. unemployment rates dropped from 8.1 per cent in April to 7.9 per cent in May, down from 8.7 per cent last year.

Some cities are doing much better than others.  Bismarck, North Dakota, which is benefiting from America’s shale boom, has a rock-bottom unemployment rate of just 2.5 per cent.

We pulled the metropolitan areas in every state with the lowest unemployment rates.

Is your city on the list?

NOTE: The Census report does not include smaller cities where unemployment rates may be much lower.

Auburn-Opelika, Alabama: Unemployment Rate 6.5%

Auburn-Opelika

No. unemployed:

4,300

Alabama

per cent unemployed:
7.5%

No. unemployed:
161,000

Anchorage, Alaska: Unemployment Rate 6.2%

Anchorage

No. unemployed:
12,400

Alaska

per cent unemployed:
7.1%

No. unemployed:
26,000

Phoenix-Mesa-Glendale, Arizona: Unemployment Rate 7.2%

Phoenix-Mesa-Glendale

No. unemployed:
145,500

Arizona

per cent unemployed:
8.2%

No. unemployed:
248,300

Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Arkansas: Unemployment Rate 5.7%

Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

No. unemployed:
13,700

Arkansas

per cent unemployed:
7.3%

No. unemployed:
102,200

Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Goleta, California: Unemployment Rate 7.4%

Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Goleta

No. unemployed:
17,200

California

per cent unemployed:
10.4

No. unemployed:
1.91 million

Boulder, Colorado: Unemployment Rate 6.2%

Boulder

No. unemployed:
10,900

Colorado

per cent unemployed:
8.2%

No. unemployed:
223,400

Danbury, Connecticut: Unemployment Rate 6.3%

Danbury

No. unemployed:
6,000

Connecticut

per cent unemployed:
8.0%

No. unemployed:
153,600

Dover, Delaware: Unemployment Rate 6.4%

Dover

No. unemployed:
4,800

Delaware

per cent unemployed:
6.4%

No. unemployed:
28,300

*Dover is the only metropolitan area in Delaware, so it appears on both the most and least unemployed city list.

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, District of Columbia: Unemployment Rate 5.3%

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

No. unemployed:
171,300

District of Columbia

per cent unemployed:
9.0%

No. unemployed:
31,900

*Note: This metro area includes cities that aren't in the District of Columbia. This is the only metropolitan area in DC, so it appears on both the least and most unemployed city list.

Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, Florida: Unemployment Rate 5.9%

Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin

No. unemployed:
5,900

Florida

per cent unemployed:
8.5%

No. unemployed:
789,900

Athens-Clarke County, Georgia: Unemployment Rate 6.5%

Athens-Clarke County

No. unemployed:
7,200

Georgia

per cent unemployed:
8.9%

No. unemployed:
421,500

Honolulu, Hawaii: Unemployment Rate 5.6%

Honolulu

No. unemployed:
24,700

Hawaii

per cent unemployed:
6.3%

No. unemployed:
41,100

*Honolulu is the only metropolitan area in Hawaii, so it appears on both the most and least unemployed city list.

Pocatello, Idaho: Unemployment Rate 7.1%

Pocatello

No. unemployed:
3,300

Idaho

per cent unemployed:
7.4%

No. unemployed:
58,200

Bloomington-Normal, Illinois: Unemployment Rate 6.2%

Bloomington-Normal

5,600

Illinois

per cent unemployed:
8.4%

No. unemployed:
549,000

Columbus, Indiana: Unemployment Rate 6.0%

Columbus

No. unemployed:
2,500

Indiana

per cent unemployed:
7.8%

No. unemployed:
251,400

Iowa City, Iowa: Unemployment Rate 3.6%

Iowa City

No. unemployed:
3,400

Iowa

per cent unemployed:
4.9%

No. unemployed:
80,600

Manhattan, Kansas: Unemployment Rate 5.2%

Manhattan

No. unemployed:
3,200

Kansas

per cent unemployed:
5.8%

No. unemployed:
87,000

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky: Unemployment Rate 6.5%

Lexington-Fayette

No. unemployed:
15,500

Kentucky

per cent unemployed:
8.1%

No. unemployed:
168,400

Lafayette, Louisiana: Unemployment Rate 5.1%

Lafayette

No. unemployed:
7,600

Louisiana

per cent unemployed:
7.1%

No. unemployed:
147,600

Portland-South Portland-Biddeford, Maine: Unemployment Rate 6.1%

Portland-South Portland-Biddeford

No. unemployed:
12,600

Maine

per cent unemployed:
7.5%

No. unemployed:
52,700

Baltimore-Towson, Maryland: Unemployment Rate 7.1%

Baltimore-Towson

No. unemployed:
102,200

Maryland

per cent unemployed:
6.7%

No. unemployed:
204,700

Boston-Cambridge-Quincy, Massachusetts: Unemployment Rate 5.3%

Boston-Cambridge-Quincy

No. unemployed:
133,000

Massachusetts

per cent unemployed:
5.8%

No. unemployed:
200,900

Ann Arbor, Michigan: Unemployment Rate 5.5%

Ann Arbor

No. unemployed:
10,200

Michigan

per cent unemployed:
8.6%

No. unemployed:
402,500

St. Cloud, Minnesota: Unemployment Rate 5.1%

St. Cloud

No. unemployed:
5,400

Minnesota

per cent unemployed:
5.2%

No. unemployed:
155,400

Jackson, Mississippi: Unemployment Rate 7.1%

Jackson

No. unemployed:
19,300

Mississippi

per cent unemployed:
8.9%

No. unemployed:
118,900

Columbia, Missouri: Unemployment Rate 4.7%

Columbia

No. unemployed:
4,700

Missouri

per cent unemployed:
7.0%

No. unemployed:
212,700

Billings, Montana: Unemployment Rate 4.6%

Billings

No. unemployed:
4,100

Montana

per cent unemployed:
6.1%

No. unemployed:
31,500

Lincoln, Nebraska: Unemployment Rate 3.4%

Lincoln

No. unemployed:
5,900

Nebraska

per cent unemployed:
3.8%

No. unemployed:
38,700

Reno-Sparks, Nevada: Unemployment Rate 11.5%

Reno-Sparks

No. unemployed:
25,800

Nevada

per cent unemployed:
11.6%

No. unemployed:
159,100

Portsmouth, New Hampshire: Unemployment Rate 4.1%

Portsmouth

No. unemployed:
5,200

New Hampshire

per cent unemployed:
4.9%

No. unemployed:
35,800

Vineland-Millville-Bridgeton, New Jersey: Unemployment Rate 7.6%

Vineland-Millville-Bridgeton

No. unemployed:
16,000

New Jersey

per cent unemployed:
9.2%

No. unemployed:
420,500

Farmington, New Mexico: Unemployment Rate 6.4%

Farmington

No. unemployed:
26,700

New Mexico

per cent unemployed:
6.4%

No. unemployed:
58,900

Albany-Schenectady-Troy, New York: Unemployment Rate 9.6%

Albany-Schenectady

No. unemployed:
33,700

New York

per cent unemployed:
8.6%

No. unemployed:
824,700

Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina: Unemployment Rate 12.5%

Durham-Chapel Hill

No. unemployed:
19,800

North Carolina

per cent unemployed:
9.4%

No. unemployed:
439,500

Bismark, North Dakota: Unemployment Rate 2.5%

Bismark

No. unemployed:
1,600

North Dakota

per cent unemployed:
2.7%

No. unemployed:
10,600

Sandusky, Ohio: Unemployment Rate 6.0%

Sandusky

No. unemployed:
2,600

Ohio

per cent unemployed:
6.9%

No. unemployed:
399,800

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: Unemployment Rate 4.5%

Oklahoma City

No. unemployed:
26,500

Oklahoma

per cent unemployed:
4.8%

No. unemployed:
86,500

Corvallis, Oregon: Unemployment Rate 5.7%

Corvallis

No. unemployed:
2,600

Oregon

per cent unemployed:
8.2%

No. unemployed:
163,700

State College, Pennsylvania: Unemployment Rate 8.7%

State College

No. unemployed:
4,200

Pennsylvania

per cent unemployed:
7.3%

No. unemployed:
471,700

Providence- Fall River-Warwick, Rhode Island: Unemployment Rate 10.2%

Providence-Fall River-Warwick

No. unemployed:
69,800

Rhode Island

per cent unemployed:
10.4%

No. unemployed:
57,600

*Note: This metro area includes cities that aren't in Rhode Island

*Providence-Fall River-Warwick is the only metropolitan area in Rhode Island, so it appears on both the most and least unemployed city list.

Greenville-Mauldin-Easley, South Carolina: Unemployment Rate 8.0%

Greenville-Mauldin-Easley

No. unemployed:
25,000

South Carolina

per cent unemployed:
9.3%

No. unemployed:
200,700

Sioux Falls, South Dakota: Unemployment Rate 3.8%

Sioux Falls

No. unemployed:
5,000

South Dakota

per cent unemployed:
4.0%

No. unemployed:
18,100

Knoxville, Tennessee: Unemployment Rate 6.3%

Knoxville

No. unemployed:
23,700

Tennessee

per cent unemployed:
7.9%

No. unemployed:
245,600

Midland, Texas: Unemployment Rate 3.8%

Midland

No. unemployed:
3,200

Texas

per cent unemployed:
6.9%

No. unemployed:
867,200

Provo-Orem, Utah: Unemployment Rate 7.1%

Provo-Orem

No. unemployed:
4,000

Utah

per cent unemployed:
5.8%

No. unemployed:
78,200

Burlington-South Burlington, Vermont: Unemployment Rate 3.5%

Burlington-South Burlington

No. unemployed:
4,100

Vermont

per cent unemployed:
4.4%

No. unemployed:
15,600

*Burlington-South Burlington is the only metropolitan area in Vermont, so it appears on both the most and least unemployed city list.

Winchester, Virginia: Unemployment Rate 5.7%

Winchester

No. unemployed:
3,900

Virginia

per cent unemployed:
5.5%

No. unemployed:
240,700

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington: Unemployment Rate 7.6%

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

No. unemployed:
144,700

Washington

per cent unemployed:
8.4%

No. unemployed:
294,200

Wheeling, West Virginia: Unemployment Rate 7.0%

Wheeling

No. unemployed:
4,800

West Virginia

per cent unemployed:
7.3%

No. unemployed:
59,200

La Crosse, Wisconsin: Unemployment Rate 8.4%

La Crosse

No. unemployed:
6,600

Wisconsin

per cent unemployed:
6.8%

No. unemployed:
208,200

Casper, Wyoming: Unemployment Rate 4.6%

Casper

No. unemployed:
2,600

Wyoming

per cent unemployed:
5.0%

No. unemployed:
15,500

