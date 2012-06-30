The Most Employed City In Every State

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider
In May, jobless rates were lower 331 of the 372 metropolitan areas of the country versus the same period last year. This is according to the latest report from the U.S. Census Bureau.Non-seasonally adjusted U.S. unemployment rates dropped from 8.1 per cent in April to 7.9 per cent in May, down from 8.7 per cent last year.
Some cities are doing much better than others. Bismarck, North Dakota, which is benefiting from America’s shale boom, has a rock-bottom unemployment rate of just 2.5 per cent.
We pulled the metropolitan areas in every state with the lowest unemployment rates.
Is your city on the list?
NOTE: The Census report does not include smaller cities where unemployment rates may be much lower.
Auburn-Opelika
No. unemployed:
4,300
Alabama
per cent unemployed:
7.5%
No. unemployed:
161,000
Source: BLS
Anchorage
No. unemployed:
12,400
Alaska
per cent unemployed:
7.1%
No. unemployed:
26,000
Source: BLS
Phoenix-Mesa-Glendale
No. unemployed:
145,500
Arizona
per cent unemployed:
8.2%
No. unemployed:
248,300
Source: BLS
Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers
No. unemployed:
13,700
Arkansas
per cent unemployed:
7.3%
No. unemployed:
102,200
Source: BLS
Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Goleta
No. unemployed:
17,200
California
per cent unemployed:
10.4
No. unemployed:
1.91 million
Source: BLS
Boulder
No. unemployed:
10,900
Colorado
per cent unemployed:
8.2%
No. unemployed:
223,400
Source: BLS
Danbury
No. unemployed:
6,000
Connecticut
per cent unemployed:
8.0%
No. unemployed:
153,600
Source: BLS
Dover
No. unemployed:
4,800
Delaware
per cent unemployed:
6.4%
No. unemployed:
28,300
*Dover is the only metropolitan area in Delaware, so it appears on both the most and least unemployed city list.
Source: BLS
Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
No. unemployed:
171,300
District of Columbia
per cent unemployed:
9.0%
No. unemployed:
31,900
*Note: This metro area includes cities that aren't in the District of Columbia. This is the only metropolitan area in DC, so it appears on both the least and most unemployed city list.
Source: BLS
Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin
No. unemployed:
5,900
Florida
per cent unemployed:
8.5%
No. unemployed:
789,900
Source: BLS
Athens-Clarke County
No. unemployed:
7,200
Georgia
per cent unemployed:
8.9%
No. unemployed:
421,500
Source: BLS
Honolulu
No. unemployed:
24,700
Hawaii
per cent unemployed:
6.3%
No. unemployed:
41,100
*Honolulu is the only metropolitan area in Hawaii, so it appears on both the most and least unemployed city list.
Source: BLS
Columbus
No. unemployed:
2,500
Indiana
per cent unemployed:
7.8%
No. unemployed:
251,400
Source: BLS
Lexington-Fayette
No. unemployed:
15,500
Kentucky
per cent unemployed:
8.1%
No. unemployed:
168,400
Source: BLS
Lafayette
No. unemployed:
7,600
Louisiana
per cent unemployed:
7.1%
No. unemployed:
147,600
Source: BLS
Portland-South Portland-Biddeford
No. unemployed:
12,600
Maine
per cent unemployed:
7.5%
No. unemployed:
52,700
Source: BLS
Baltimore-Towson
No. unemployed:
102,200
Maryland
per cent unemployed:
6.7%
No. unemployed:
204,700
Source: BLS
Boston-Cambridge-Quincy
No. unemployed:
133,000
Massachusetts
per cent unemployed:
5.8%
No. unemployed:
200,900
Source: BLS
Ann Arbor
No. unemployed:
10,200
Michigan
per cent unemployed:
8.6%
No. unemployed:
402,500
Source: BLS
St. Cloud
No. unemployed:
5,400
Minnesota
per cent unemployed:
5.2%
No. unemployed:
155,400
Source: BLS
Jackson
No. unemployed:
19,300
Mississippi
per cent unemployed:
8.9%
No. unemployed:
118,900
Source: BLS
Columbia
No. unemployed:
4,700
Missouri
per cent unemployed:
7.0%
No. unemployed:
212,700
Source: BLS
Reno-Sparks
No. unemployed:
25,800
Nevada
per cent unemployed:
11.6%
No. unemployed:
159,100
Source: BLS
Portsmouth
No. unemployed:
5,200
New Hampshire
per cent unemployed:
4.9%
No. unemployed:
35,800
Source: BLS
Vineland-Millville-Bridgeton
No. unemployed:
16,000
New Jersey
per cent unemployed:
9.2%
No. unemployed:
420,500
Source: BLS
Farmington
No. unemployed:
26,700
New Mexico
per cent unemployed:
6.4%
No. unemployed:
58,900
Source: BLS
Albany-Schenectady
No. unemployed:
33,700
New York
per cent unemployed:
8.6%
No. unemployed:
824,700
Source: BLS
Durham-Chapel Hill
No. unemployed:
19,800
North Carolina
per cent unemployed:
9.4%
No. unemployed:
439,500
Source: BLS
Bismark
No. unemployed:
1,600
North Dakota
per cent unemployed:
2.7%
No. unemployed:
10,600
Source: BLS
Oklahoma City
No. unemployed:
26,500
Oklahoma
per cent unemployed:
4.8%
No. unemployed:
86,500
Source: BLS
Corvallis
No. unemployed:
2,600
Oregon
per cent unemployed:
8.2%
No. unemployed:
163,700
Source: BLS
State College
No. unemployed:
4,200
Pennsylvania
per cent unemployed:
7.3%
No. unemployed:
471,700
Source: BLS
Providence-Fall River-Warwick
No. unemployed:
69,800
Rhode Island
per cent unemployed:
10.4%
No. unemployed:
57,600
*Note: This metro area includes cities that aren't in Rhode Island
*Providence-Fall River-Warwick is the only metropolitan area in Rhode Island, so it appears on both the most and least unemployed city list.
Source: BLS
Greenville-Mauldin-Easley
No. unemployed:
25,000
South Carolina
per cent unemployed:
9.3%
No. unemployed:
200,700
Source: BLS
Sioux Falls
No. unemployed:
5,000
South Dakota
per cent unemployed:
4.0%
No. unemployed:
18,100
Source: BLS
Knoxville
No. unemployed:
23,700
Tennessee
per cent unemployed:
7.9%
No. unemployed:
245,600
Source: BLS
Burlington-South Burlington
No. unemployed:
4,100
Vermont
per cent unemployed:
4.4%
No. unemployed:
15,600
*Burlington-South Burlington is the only metropolitan area in Vermont, so it appears on both the most and least unemployed city list.
Source: BLS
Winchester
No. unemployed:
3,900
Virginia
per cent unemployed:
5.5%
No. unemployed:
240,700
Source: BLS
Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue
No. unemployed:
144,700
Washington
per cent unemployed:
8.4%
No. unemployed:
294,200
Source: BLS
Wheeling
No. unemployed:
4,800
West Virginia
per cent unemployed:
7.3%
No. unemployed:
59,200
Source: BLS
La Crosse
No. unemployed:
6,600
Wisconsin
per cent unemployed:
6.8%
No. unemployed:
208,200
Source: BLS
