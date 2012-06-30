The Most Employed City In Every State

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

In May, jobless rates were lower 331 of the 372 metropolitan areas of the country versus the same period last year. This is according to the latest report from the U.S. Census Bureau.Non-seasonally adjusted U.S. unemployment rates dropped from 8.1 per cent in April to 7.9 per cent in May, down from 8.7 per cent last year.



Some cities are doing much better than others. Bismarck, North Dakota, which is benefiting from America’s shale boom, has a rock-bottom unemployment rate of just 2.5 per cent.

We pulled the metropolitan areas in every state with the lowest unemployment rates.

Is your city on the list?

Click Here To See The Cities >





NOTE: The Census report does not include smaller cities where unemployment rates may be much lower.

