CITY GUIDE: 10 Ways To Spend Downtime On Your Next NYC Business Trip

After hours of meetings and presentations, do you go straight back to the hotel room?
Fitting some recreation into your next business trip can dramatically change the tone of your travel. We’ve gathered 10 activities for the executive tourist to try on her next trip to New York.
Of course, this barely scratches the surface of what the City has to offer.
If it's the end of the work day, take in a game at one of New York's famous stadiums. Depending on who is playing that night, expect to spend at least $50 or $60 from the box office. If it's sold out, you can always find a scalper.
There are a few places that could lay claim to that title in New York. First of course is the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Also try the Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney or the Guggenheim if you have time. Click here for a great guide to NYC museums.
Check out the High Line, a unique park built on top of one of New York's historic elevated train systems
This quirky park opened in 2009 and features art installations and unique gardens. It's still being developed, so stop by every trip to see how it has changed. You can enter the High Line at 10th Ave. and 29th St.
With a prix-fixe dinner costing anywhere from $300-$500, Masa is a Japanese dining experience you won't soon forget. Make sure to get your reservation in as early as possible.
Stage is one of the busiest and most popular lunch spots in New York. To get the full experience, order one of their signature monster sandwiches like pastrami on rye or roast beef. Located at 7th Ave. and 54th St.
Orchestra seats will cost you around $200. If you're looking for discount tickets to other Broadway shows, click here.
Check out Comedy Cellar in the West Village and Comic Strip on the Upper East Side where comedy legends like Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle, and Chris Rock got their starts. Both clubs have two-drink minimums on top of admission. (Usually around $20).
The Spa at Mandarin Oriental is famous for having two masseurs perform simultaneous body massage for their customers. Their VIP suite has a fireplace, an elevated bath, steam rooms, and dual beds for enjoying a massage with a friend.
There are several boat tours of Manhattan, but add a little extra taking this one from Sail NYC that includes a wine tasting. The menu changes each week, and there's a wine expert on each cruise to answer your questions. Afternoon cruises will cost you $95 and evening cruises cost $85.
Liberty Helicopter Tours has a package that will take you on a 15 minute flight around Manhattan. After the flight they'll drop you off at a Chelsea night club where you'll skip the line and get 2 free drinks. It'll only cost you $225.
