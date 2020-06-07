Foxes in cities are evolving to have smaller faces and skulls — similar to the way dogs and cats changed as they became domesticated

A new study found that London foxes in cities have stubbier snouts and smaller braincases than their country-dwelling counterparts.

These changes align with the way other wild animals have evolved during domestication.

The researchers suggest these foxes could be self-domesticating due to the demands of city environments and exposure to humans.

City foxes have developed noticeably different features from their country-dwelling counterparts, a new study has found.

The research, which University of Glasgow researchers published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B this week, shows that foxes observed in London have stubbier snouts than rural foxes. The urban foxes also have smaller braincases (the part of the skull that holds the brain) and less extreme size differences between males and females.

Scientists have seen these types of changes before: They’re similar to the traits that dogs and cats developed as they became domesticated between 20,000 and 40,000 years ago.

The findings, then, suggest that city foxes might be “self-domesticating” due to increased exposure to human activity.

‘Domestication syndrome’



The study looked at 57 female and 54 male red fox skulls from London and the surrounding countryside.

The London foxes’ substantially shorter, wider snouts and smaller braincases are likely an adaptation to the different requirements of finding food in their urban habitat, the researchers wrote. City foxes rely on scavenging for food scraps, an activity that doesn’t require a strong bite to clamp down on bones, for example. Country foxes, meanwhile, need snouts that enable them to quickly bite prey.

Jamie Hall/Shutterstock A red fox gets into a trash can in London, England.

The researchers said the adaptations observed among these urban foxes have been seen before in species that had more exposure to humans. Charles Darwin called this “domestication syndrome.”

“Domestication leads to stereotypical changes across species toward more docile behaviour, coat colour changes, reduced total brain size, reductions in tooth size, prolongations of juvenile behaviour, and changes in craniofacial traits, including a shortened skull,” the researchers wrote.

These differences can be seen in comparisons between wild cats and domestic ones, and between wolves and dogs.

An ongoing experiment in Siberia has noticed similar changes in foxes there. But in that case, Russian scientists have been trying to turn silver foxes into tame, doglike canines by breeding only the least aggressive ones since 1959. Over time, the foxes have developed less aggressive behaviour, as well as stubbier snouts, floppier ears, and more bark-like sounds.

Artyom Geodakyan / Contributor / Getty Images Scientists started a breeding project to domesticate wild silver foxes under the supervision of Dmitry Belyayev in Novosibirsk, Russia, in 1959.

These similarities suggest that exposure to humans in different locations seems to have similar effects on foxes. Some animal biologists think that was true for dogs as well – that the animals were domesticated many times by different cultures throughout history.

Another theory, however, suggests that humans didn’t actively domesticate dogs; instead, dogs domesticated themselves as the friendliest wolves developed mutually beneficial relationships with ancient humans.

The London foxes might be following a “self-domesticating” process like that, evolving traits that allow them to live better in human environments. City foxes’ smaller, more isolated mating pool also means that the individuals with more helpful adaptations for city life are more successful at surviving and reproducing, so the evolution process occurs relatively quickly.

Urban female foxes could be driving these adaptations



Male and female London foxes are closer in size than those in the country environment. Typically, male members of wild species are larger than females.

Richard Seeley/Shutterstock A mother red fox and her babies.

Male city foxes, however, still have more elongated snouts than the females do. That might be because the females spend more time in dens, which leads them to forage for food close to the den while males do more hunting. That may lead the females to adapt “more intensely,” the researchers wrote. The males, meanwhile, engage in more defensive actions as parents, which might “favour the faster more elongate jaws.”

More research is needed on what’s driving these changes, the researchers noted, but the study could offer insight into what the beginning of a domestication process looks like.

