Here's how we ranked cities' economies

Andy Kiersz
Powerball lottery lotto balls numbersREUTERS/Philip Sears

In our recent ranking of the economies of US metropolitan areas, we used five measures of economic health. We ranked the 354 metropolitan statistical areas for which all five measures were available, and then averaged those rankings together to make a composite score.

Here are the five measures and their sources:

For a little more detail on the workings of a metropolitan area’s economy, we also looked at Fortune 500 companies with headquarters in or around the cities we looked at (coming from a very helpful downloadable list compiled by GeoLounge) and what industries had a large or disproportionate share of each metro area’s employment, based on the above mentioned Q2 2014 Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages.

NOW WATCH: 5 Scary Things Scientists And Economists Think Could Happen By 2050

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.