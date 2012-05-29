The Chicago Housing Market Is Starting To Look Like A Disaster

This table comes from the just-released Case-Shiller report, and there’s some interesting stuff in it.



Here are some quick observations we have:

Atlanta had far and away the worst year of anyone: Down 17.7 per cent year-over-year.

Detroit had a HORRIBLE month, falling 4.4 per cent.

The best housing market in the country is Phoenix, rising 6.1 per cent year-over-year.

Chicago is a wreck, falling 2.5 per cent in a month, and falling 7.1 per cent year-over-year.

All told, 12 cities saw sequential gains. That’s the same number of gaining cities as last month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.