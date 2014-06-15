City Blackouts Expected For Sydney By 2018

Quinn Rooney/Getty

Inner Sydney’s electricity system will fail by the summer of 2018 if ageing cables don’t get the $430 million repair work they need as Premier Mike Baird pushes for the privatisation of the city’s power network TransGrid.

In a meeting with stakeholders on Tuesday, TransGrid will outline the problems the company faces.

It is also expected to suggest ways to reduce energy use in the city during “peak loads” to delay the need to replace the deteriorating cables, as well as offering cash to businesses that turn electricity off during heatwaves.

Many are calling for the city to lower its electricity reliability standard which means a customer interruption could extend beyond the current wait of less than an hour.

13 of 16 cables under the city are reaching the end of their life, and one of two larger 330-Kilovolt cables are already damaged by heat, if they continue to worsen the standard will no longer be met.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports TransGrid recently slashed its infrastructure spending by a third, deferring $600 million in upgrades, in order to prevent an impact on household bills.

