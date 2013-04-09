Manchester City's Sergio Aguero Ran Through Four Defenders To Score A Game-Winning Goal Against United

Sergio Aguero came on as a late substitute in the Manchester derby today, and scored the winning goal in the 78th minute with some great individual skill.



With the score tied 1-1, he took the ball at the centre of the box, sped past four Man U defenders, and fired it into the near corner

It was Aguero who scored the last-gasp goal on the final day of the season last year to steal the title from United:



